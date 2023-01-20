Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFJPY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.85) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 770 ($9.40) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Trading Up 1.2 %

IFJPY opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Informa has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.