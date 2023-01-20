Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $55.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

