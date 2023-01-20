Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

NYSE CF opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

