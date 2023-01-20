The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Buy”

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,260 ($15.38) in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 730 ($8.91) to GBX 770 ($9.40) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.72) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $886.75.
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
