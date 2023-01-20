Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

Scentre Group stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Scentre Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

