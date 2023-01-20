AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIT opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.42. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $249.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

