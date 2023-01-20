Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $94,164,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

