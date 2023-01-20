Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
TPH opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $25.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 220,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,245,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
