Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 220,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,245,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.