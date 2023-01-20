iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.10 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.80. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IQ. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

IQ stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.48. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,577,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

