JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target to GBX 47

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 54 ($0.66) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on THGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered THG from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on THG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.99) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 61.00.

THG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THGPF opened at 0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.59. THG has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.76.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

