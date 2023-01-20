Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) PT Raised to €29.20

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.20 ($31.74) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Universal Music Group to €24.00 ($26.09) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTC:UMGNF opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.