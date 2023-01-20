Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,750

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,750 ($21.35) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.47) to GBX 1,220 ($14.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.23) to GBX 1,585 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,511.67.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 337,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

