JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target to €50.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($52.17) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Barclays raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fraport from €45.00 ($48.91) to €47.00 ($51.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fraport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

