Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Given New €14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €12.00 ($13.04) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

Técnicas Reunidas stock opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 5.10 and its 200-day moving average is 5.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of 5.10 and a fifty-two week high of 5.10.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

About Técnicas Reunidas

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.