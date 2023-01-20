Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Given New €14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €12.00 ($13.04) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance
Técnicas Reunidas stock opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 5.10 and its 200-day moving average is 5.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of 5.10 and a fifty-two week high of 5.10.
About Técnicas Reunidas
