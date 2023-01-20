Morgan Stanley Lowers Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target to SEK 250

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 274 to SEK 250 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

GNGBY opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

