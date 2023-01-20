Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) PT Raised to GBX 420 at Barclays

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.67.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of HNTIF stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

About Hunting

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.



