Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Price Target Raised to SEK 322

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 315 to SEK 322 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NENTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SEB Equities cut shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NENTF opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Viaplay Group AB has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $51.85.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.