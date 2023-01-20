Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Soitec from €263.00 ($285.87) to €272.00 ($295.65) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Soitec from €175.00 ($190.22) to €200.00 ($217.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Soitec from €190.00 ($206.52) to €170.00 ($184.78) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. Soitec has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

