Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGNPF stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

