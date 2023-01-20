Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Rises By 45.7%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,601.0 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

