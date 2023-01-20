Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.8 days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of AFGVF stock opened at 2.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.53. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of 2.83 and a 12-month high of 2.98.
Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.