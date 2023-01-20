Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYEY stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Adyen has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,976.09) to €1,500.00 ($1,630.43) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,630.43) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,934.29.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

