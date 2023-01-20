AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Update

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AmBase Stock Performance

AmBase stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.64. AmBase has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corp. operates as a holding company. It engages in the management of assets and liabilities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, FL.

