Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

ACFN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.84. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

