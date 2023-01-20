Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Adler Group Price Performance

Shares of ADPPF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Get Adler Group alerts:

Adler Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.