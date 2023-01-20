Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Adler Group Price Performance
Shares of ADPPF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
Adler Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adler Group (ADPPF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.