ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 592,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.5 days.
ATCO Stock Performance
Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. ATCO has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $38.85.
ATCO Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.3327 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATCO (ACLLF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.