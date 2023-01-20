ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 592,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.5 days.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. ATCO has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $38.85.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.3327 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATCO Company Profile

ACLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

