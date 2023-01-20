Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Up 120.5% in December

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

Acreage stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

