Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($34.24) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

