SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($2.93) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.97) to GBX 330 ($4.03) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($3.97) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.00.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.