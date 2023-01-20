Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BESIY stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.12 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 41.35%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

