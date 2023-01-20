First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Joseph raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.05.

TSE:FM opened at C$29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

