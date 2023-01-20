Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE EFX opened at C$9.95 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$392.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at C$398,725.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.