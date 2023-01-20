BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Joseph lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.05.

FM stock opened at C$29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.91.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

