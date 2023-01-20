Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €31.90

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACCYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Accor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €27.40 ($29.78) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.87.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

