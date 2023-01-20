Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Raised to £161.16

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £151.47 ($184.83) to £161.16 ($196.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($192.80) to £166 ($202.56) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($157.41) to £150 ($183.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £148 ($180.60) to £161 ($196.46) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15,523.20.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

