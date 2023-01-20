TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) PT Raised to GBX 152

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUI Price Performance

Shares of TUIFF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

