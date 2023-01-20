TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) PT Raised to GBX 152

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TUI Price Performance
Shares of TUIFF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.
About TUI
