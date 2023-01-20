Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 3,530

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,100 ($37.83) to GBX 3,530 ($43.08) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTBDY. Bank of America lowered shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.71) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($42.77) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.44) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.42) to GBX 4,100 ($50.03) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTBDY stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.