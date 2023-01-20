Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SIFY opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

