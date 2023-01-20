Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Market Perform

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $190.89 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.