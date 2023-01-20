Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Price Performance
EML stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Eastern has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.