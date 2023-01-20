Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Eastern has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

