StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Trading Down 8.4 %
NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
