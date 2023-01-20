Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

LBAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Further Reading

