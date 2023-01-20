StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Down 4.0 %
NYSE:AZRE opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.80.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
