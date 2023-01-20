StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Azure Power Global by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 245,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 230,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Azure Power Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 176,335 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

