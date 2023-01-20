Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
PCYG opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
