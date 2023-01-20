Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PCYG opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

