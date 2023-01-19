North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 580.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,710,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

