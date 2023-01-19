Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,116 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fastenal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 410,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 61,372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.