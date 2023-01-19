Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 467 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

