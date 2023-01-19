DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,113 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

