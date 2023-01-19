Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.72 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $73,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

