RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $211.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

